Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,310 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5,310.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $41.43 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.51. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently -34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

