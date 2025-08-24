Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,685,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sable Offshore by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 788,495 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sable Offshore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 487,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 178,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sable Offshore by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RedJay Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,567,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $218,336,000.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC opened at $28.7650 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Research analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

