Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of ASAIY stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $4.0550 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
