Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ASAIY stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $4.0550 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

