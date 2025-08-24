Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 50.8% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 110.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $81.4650 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,067,983.17. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,001,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

