SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Stake Boosted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 854.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 87.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 1,961.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the period.

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.2590 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. Citigroup lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. New Street Research raised SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

