Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – August 22nd

PMGC, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, Bullish, Spring Valley Acquisition, and ModivCare are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization generally between about $300 million and $2 billion. These smaller companies often offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

PMGC (ELAB)

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

ModivCare (MODV)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

