Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 140.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Solventum Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

