Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Solventum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Stock Up 2.0%

SOLV stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Solventum by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $394,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.