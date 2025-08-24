Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.62% of Starwood Property Trust worth $108,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,643,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 248,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,414,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,039,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 147,495 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.2430 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 176.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.