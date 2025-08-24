Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 160,164 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,204. This trade represents a 99.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

