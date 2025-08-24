Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 191,720 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a PE ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 400,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 280,371 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

