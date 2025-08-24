STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,335 shares of company stock worth $8,822,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $251.7320 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.58. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.