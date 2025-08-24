Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $107,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7 shares of company stock valued at $781. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $114.2180 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

