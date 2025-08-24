Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) versus FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and FTAI Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million 13.98 $6.87 million $1.04 10.64 FTAI Infrastructure $382.52 million 1.60 -$223.65 million ($1.53) -3.48

Profitability

Sunrise Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrise Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust 59.41% 7.28% 4.44% FTAI Infrastructure -20.85% -10.14% -0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays out 115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and FTAI Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.1875, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.56%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats FTAI Infrastructure on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

