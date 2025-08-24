Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 253,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $5.7550 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.