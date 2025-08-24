Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,400,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,115,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hut 8 by 181.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Hut 8 by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 476,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 271,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $23.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

