Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,179,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 137.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 14.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.22. NextDecade Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.