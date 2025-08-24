Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Adient $ADNT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $24.8470 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.Adient’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.72.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

