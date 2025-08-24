Swiss National Bank Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 208,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $86,009.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,645.70. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $459,056.52. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $23.74 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.