Swiss National Bank Has $2.08 Million Position in Centerspace $CSR

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Centerspace Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $58.1660 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.11%.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

