Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

