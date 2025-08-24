Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.5720 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.