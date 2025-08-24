Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.50 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

