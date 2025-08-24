Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

