Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $12.3550 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

