Synchrony Financial $SYF Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.1650 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

