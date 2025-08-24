Talos Energy Inc. $TALO Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 393,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 84,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 260,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 230,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $9.3450 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.