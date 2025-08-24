Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $7,711,000.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $7,711,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,759,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,471,115.75. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,077,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

