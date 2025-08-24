Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. Walmart has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

