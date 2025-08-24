Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

