The Clorox Company $CLX Stock Position Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.36.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $120.1760 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.