The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,724,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,705,000 after buying an additional 202,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 125,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

