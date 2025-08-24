The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

