The Marzetti Company $MZTI Position Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Marzetti by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marzetti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marzetti by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marzetti by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marzetti during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MZTI stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The Marzetti Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MZTI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

