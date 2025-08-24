Tony Xu Sells 291,403 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.78, for a total value of $8,465,899.26.

On Monday, August 11th, Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.89, for a total value of $13,114,362.50.

On Friday, July 25th, Tony Xu sold 30,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $7,531,602.48.

On Monday, July 28th, Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $8,090,745.60.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $8,222,630.22.

On Monday, June 16th, Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $239.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

