Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 764,322 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,981,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 820,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 5.0%

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.7540 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

