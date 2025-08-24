TriCo Bancshares $TCBK Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,839,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,532,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,457,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.88 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.