Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $114,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 429.9% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 247,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,771 shares of company stock worth $6,727,911. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. HSBC raised shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

