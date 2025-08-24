UBS Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $130.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $98.9880 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.