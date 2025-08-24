UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 422.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.26 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. UFP Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

