UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 314.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in UiPath were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.1350 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares in the company, valued at $62,875,613.68. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.