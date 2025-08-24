United States Cellular Corporation $USM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

