Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $185.4380 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

