USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.