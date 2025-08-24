Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $374.9290 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.72.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

