Vanguard Group Inc. Has $74.35 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BrightView worth $74,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 58.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BrightView by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BrightView by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BV stock opened at $14.8940 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

