Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,085,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Cars.com worth $79,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $13.2590 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

