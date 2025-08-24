Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $22,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,212,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of PCVX opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

