Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $492,275.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $869,824.18. This represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,560. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,752 shares of company stock worth $1,014,289 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

