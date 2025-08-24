Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

